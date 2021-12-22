Pope meets Afghan family relocated to Italy for child's care ALESSANDRA TARANTINO and NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2021 Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 11:20 a.m.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has greeted an Afghan family he met during a visit this month to a refugee camp in Greece and who he helped resettle to Italy because the youngest child needs medical care.
Francis greeted the family at the end of his general audience Wednesday, during which he once again urged European countries to share the responsibility of welcoming in migrants.
ALESSANDRA TARANTINO and NICOLE WINFIELD