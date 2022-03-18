Pope asserts Ukraine right to defense in blasting Russia war NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press March 18, 2022 Updated: March 18, 2022 10:49 a.m.
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Friday denounced the “perverse abuse of power” on display in Russia’s war in Ukraine and called for aid to Ukrainians who he said had been attacked in their “identity, history and tradition” and were “defending their land.”
Francis’ comments, in a message to a gathering of European Catholic representatives, marked some of his strongest yet in asserting Ukraine’s right to exist as a sovereign state and to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.
