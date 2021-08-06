Poor weather hampers crash victim recovery efforts in Alaska BECKY BOHRER and MARK THIESSEN, Associated Press Aug. 6, 2021 Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 3:21 p.m.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Poor weather conditions were hindering efforts to recover the bodies of six people who were killed when a sightseeing plane crashed in southeast Alaska, Alaska State Troopers said Friday.
The plane crashed Thursday as the pilot was returning five passengers to Ketchikan from Misty Fjords National Monument, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
BECKY BOHRER and MARK THIESSEN