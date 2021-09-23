Polluters pick up tab for restoration of threatened cedar WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press Sep. 23, 2021 Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 9:18 a.m.
WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey plans to restore vast tracts of a coastal tree species threatened by climate change, and will pay for it with money from polluters of groundwater.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday its plan to restore 10,000 acres of Atlantic white cedar would be the largest restoration effort involving the species in U.S. history.