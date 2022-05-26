Polish lawmakers back removing judicial body EU criticized

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish lawmakers on Thursday approved removing a controversial disciplinary body within Poland's top court that the right-wing government has used to sanction outspoken judges and which has drawn condemnation from the European Union.

Poland's government expects the vote to end its spat with the EU, paving the way for an agreement that will result in Brussels' disbursing billions of euros of frozen recovery funds for Poland. The vote in the lower house was 231-208 with 13 abstentions.