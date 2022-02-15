Polis launches bid for second term as Colorado's governor

DENVER (AP) — Democrat Jared Polis formally announced his bid Tuesday for a second term as Colorado’s governor, citing his record in confronting the coronavirus pandemic, efforts to curb health care costs and a commitment to expanding early childhood education.

Polis announced his bid in a video with Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera that emphasized the cost of living and crime as key issues — an agenda also promoted by state Republicans this election year. Polis and Primavera planned to launch the campaign in Pueblo later Tuesday.