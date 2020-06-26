Police officer stabbed during 'major incident' in Glasgow

LONDON (AP) — A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.

The Scottish Police Federation said in a tweet that it appreciates families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear the news but that the family of the officer has been “notified and is being supported by the service.”

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Greater Glasgow Police said the situation is “contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.”

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people stabbed and that shots were fired.