Police union backs officer in Patrick Lyoya killing April 27, 2022 Updated: April 27, 2022 11:13 a.m.
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Patrick Lyoya. The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head. Lyoya's death is "tragic," the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association said, but an "officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift."
Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August 12, 2015, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Grand Rapids police have identified Schurr as the officer who killed Patrick Lyoya three weeks ago. Lyoya was a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. Police Chief Eric Winstrom had declined to name the officer but changed course Monday, April 25, 2022. He says he's doing it in the "interest of transparency" and to reduce speculation.
Eric Winstrom, who was sworn in as the Grand Rapids police chief in March, answers questions submitted by residents who were attending a dinner and conversation event at the nonprofit LINC UP before attending a city commissioners meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Grand Rapids, Mich. A day earlier, Winstrom changed course and decided to name the police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya three weeks earlier. Lyoya was a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer.
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed about 8:10 a.m., on April 4, after what police said was a traffic stop.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head.
The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association called Lyoya's death “tragic” but said an “officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift.”