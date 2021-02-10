Police standoff at New Orleans hotel ends peacefully

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A standoff with police at a New Orleans hotel lasted nearly 12 hours and ended peacefully with the armed suspect in custody, police said Wednesday.

Officers arrested Charles Mangrum, 35, early Wednesday, police said. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said Mangrum is a wanted sex offender out of St. Tammany Parish. Mangrum also was wanted for parole violation, Ferguson said. When officers showed up at the hotel around noon Tuesday, Ferguson said Mangrum barricaded himself in a room with another person, WWL-TV reported.

Police said during the standoff Mangrum fired five shots at officers from the hotel room, WVUE-TV reported. Several rounds struck a police department armored vehicle, WVUE said. No one was injured.

Ferguson said Mangrum had several weapons inside the hotel room.

The other person in the room with Mangrum is believed to be a woman who escaped through a window on the hotel's second floor. Her role in the incident is unclear. A witness told WWL-TV that she escaped the room after police put a ladder next to the window.