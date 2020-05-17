Police: shooting inside Phoenix hotel room leaves woman dead

PHOENIX (AP) — An argument between two men turned into a shooting inside a Phoenix hotel room that left a woman dead, police said Sunday.

They said officers responded to the hotel around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Several people were inside a hotel room when two men began arguing, according to police who said the argument reportedly became physical at some point and shots were fired.

Police said a woman was one of the occupants in the room and she was struck by the gunfire during the fight.

Phoenix Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The name and age of the victim haven’t been released yet and police didn’t immediately disclose if a suspect in the shooting has been identified or arrested.