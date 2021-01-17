Police seize 27 pounds of marijuana in Nebraska arrest

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — Police seized 27 pounds of marijuana and arrested a New York woman in the eastern Nebraska town of Wahoo.

Wahoo Police said a 61-year-old woman from Jamestown, New York, was arrested Friday after officers discovered the drugs.

Police said the woman was traveling from New York to California when she was arrested. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing more than a pound of marijuana with the intent to sell it.

Police didn't identify the woman.