Police seek 2 in fatal shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police are seeking two people in a fatal shooting.

Officers were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday in central Sioux Falls on a report of gunshots. Police said a male victim was found injured and later died at a hospital from gunshot wounds. The name of the victim was not released.

Police said they are looking for a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man as persons of interest in the shooting. Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Police expect to release more information at their Monday press briefing.