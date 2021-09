KENT, Wash. (AP) — Police in Kent were searching for a suspect in connection with a triple shooting that occurred after a dispute at a local gas station erupted in gunfire.

Police were called around 1:15 a.m. Sunday to West Meeker Street after receiving reports of a fight. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute. Two victims were found at the site where the shooting occurred. It was not clear if the suspect knew the victims, police said.