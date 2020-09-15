Police search for person who fled after officer opens fire

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer conducting a traffic stop opened fire on a person who fled the scene and has yet to be found, authorities said Tuesday.

The Naugatuck officer stopped a vehicle at about 8 p.m. Monday, officials said. The officer fired his gun at a person, who was being sought Tuesday, Police Chief Steven Hunt said.

Police did not immediately release details of the shooting, including what prompted it. Hunt said the officer was not hurt, but it wasn't clear if the person was injured.

Naugatuck police and state police planned to disclose more information later Tuesday.