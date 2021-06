NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — State police were searching for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate-95 that killed a 19-year-old man early Saturday.

Ricardo Enrique Figueroa-Garcia of New Haven was killed after his motorcycle was struck from behind and he was thrown onto I-95 northbound in New Haven at about 12:20 a.m., according to state police.