Police say officer fatally shot man who was stabbing woman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say an officer fatally shot a man who was attacking a woman after being called to a home for a domestic dispute on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the officer fired one shot through a mesh screen door after he spotted the man cutting the woman. It's not clear what he was using to cut the woman.

The man, who has not been identified, died on scene. The woman was in stable condition with multiple lacerations. Police say they were called out to the home for a domestic dispute on Sunday after 9 p.m. Police did not receive any further details.