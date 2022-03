LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say an argument led to the stabbing death of a man on the Vegas Strip.

Authorities say the incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on a pedestrian bridge.

Officers at the scene found 58-year-old Freddy Allen wielding a knife. They say he tried to flee but was taken into custody.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say the suspect and the victim had gotten into an argument the night before over an interaction with a dog.

Another altercation erupted when they crossed paths again. Allen allegedly stabbed the victim once before running away.

He has since been booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon.

It was not immediately known Monday if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will determine the victim's identity as well as the cause and manner of death.