WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A teenager who accidentally shot himself while handling a gun has died of his injuries, police in Wichita said.

Forever Latham, 14, of Wichita, was shot Saturday afternoon in his home, television station KAKE reported. Police called to the home found the child with a gunshot wound to his body. He was rushed to a Wichita hospital, but later died from his injuries.