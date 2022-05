WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police officers in Massachusetts have begun a 425-mile (680-kilometer) journey on foot to the nation's capital to honor an officer that drowned last year as he tried to save a teen.

Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, a five-year veteran of the Worcester police department, died attempting to rescue a teenager drowning in the pond at Green Hill Park on June 4, The Telegram & Gazette reported Monday. The teen also died.