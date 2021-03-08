Police pursue hundreds of tips after violent Colorado party March 8, 2021 Updated: March 8, 2021 1:53 p.m.
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have fielded hundreds of tips involving a massive weekend gathering near the University of Colorado at Boulder in which participants damaged cars, set off fireworks and tossed bottles and rocks at police, slightly injuring three officers, officlals said Monday.
Boulder County health authorities, meanwhile, warned of a possible surge in coronavirus cases because of the Saturday night melee in which as many as 800 people — few wearing masks — flooded streets in a neighborhood known as University Hill, home to many university students as well as residents.