Police patrol Hong Kong park amid Tiananmen vigil ban ZEN SOO, Associated Press June 4, 2022
HONG KONG (AP) — Dozens of police officers patrolled Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on Saturday after authorities for a third consecutive year banned public commemoration of the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.
For decades, an annual candlelight vigil was held in the park to remember China’s deadly crackdown on protesters demanding greater democracy in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.