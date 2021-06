BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — State authorities are investigating after police officers shot and killed a man at a New Jersey home.

Bayonne police officers responded to a 911 call about some kind of domestic incident at the home at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, the state attorney general’s office said.

Police said they encountered an adult male resident and one or more officers fired their service weapons, wounding the man. Authorities haven't said whether the man was armed or released other details about the encounter.

The man was taken to Bayonne Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later. His name wasn't immediately released.

The attorney general's office is investigating, as is required in cases of deaths during encounters with law enforcement officers.