Police officer pleads not guilty to vehicular assault

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Spokane police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an investigation that determined he was driving more than twice the speed limit when he struck another vehicle, injuring its passengers.

Officer Michael Brunner, 27, appeared before a judge Wednesday to be arraigned on two charges of vehicular assault, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Through his attorney, Brunner declined to comment to the newspaper after the hearing.

An investigation by Washington State Patrol released last week found Brunner was going 65 mph in a 30 mph zone immediately before hitting another car at an intersection on March 25. Brunner was in his police vehicle, but was not speeding to an emergency.

The car’s driver, James Collins, broke a rib and collarbone and had bleeding in his right retina, according to the State Patrol report. A passenger received a laceration to the head that required staples.

A law firm representing the them, Crary, Clark and Domanico Law, said Brunner ticketed Collins for the crash. According to the law office, the ticket was later dismissed.

Brunner has been on administrative leave since the day after the crash.