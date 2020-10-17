Police: man killed in officer-involved shooting

SIOUX Falls, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting late Friday.

Police say two officers responded to an apartment building at about 11;30 p.m. for a person who was refusing to leave. Police say the man began shooting at one of the officers who arrived on the scene.

Police say the suspect received a gunshot wound to his head from the second officer and died at the scene. The officer who was fired upon received minor injuries and did not require medical attention, police said.

Police did not identify the man or the officers, who have been placed on administrative leave.