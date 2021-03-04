Police make arrest in 2020 fatal shooting of Waterloo man

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death last year of a Waterloo man.

Police recently arrested 28-year-old Stephen Devon Phillips on suspicion of first-degree murder in the May 15 death of 30-year-old Terrell Bernard Flowers, The Courier reported.

Investigators have said the shooting followed an argument between the two men earlier in the day during a gathering at a Waterloo home. Phillips was told to leave the house, police said, and witnesses say he told people on his way out that he would return and “shoot up the place.”

Police said Phillips did later returned to the house, resumed arguing with Flowers, then pulled out a handgun and shot Flowers once.

A nearby surveillance camera captured video of Phillips arriving at the home carrying a gun and then leaving, according to police.

Phillips has been in jail on other charges since shortly after the fatal shooting, police said.