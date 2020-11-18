https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Police-investigating-death-of-2-year-old-girl-15736223.php
Police investigating death of 2-year-old girl
LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in New Hampshire.
Police in Londonderry responded to a truck stop on Monday morning for the report of an unresponsive toddler in a car. A day shift patrol sergeant was nearby and arrived to perform CPR until paramedics arrived, according to a police news release.
The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Her name hasn't been released. An autopsy was scheduled.
View Comments