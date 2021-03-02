Police investigating after man found dead in Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating what they’ve called the suspicious death of a man in his 30s whose body was found inside a Lincoln home.

Officers were called late Monday morning to a house along North 20th Street after someone noticed a door standing open to the house, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found the body of the man inside.

Police have not released the man’s name or any details about how he may have died. There is no known threat to the public, officials said. but police did not give any information about a suspect in the case or announce any arrests.