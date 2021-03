SALEM, S.D. (AP) — After a swastika and racial slur were spray-painted on a Black man's car in Salem, South Dakota, the sheriff's office is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Josh Gadsden said he woke up early Thursday to find his Dodge Charger spraypainted with racist symbols, including the N-word, a swastika and what he said appeared to be the Confederate flag, KELO-TV reported.