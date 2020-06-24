Police investigate shooting death of Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in a city park.

Officers were called to Prospect Park around 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting and found a man critically injured with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release.

The man, later identified as Paye Blawou, 31, of Des Moines, was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police have not released information on what may have led to the shooting, and no arrested had been reported by Wednesday morning.

Police say Blawou’s death is the city’s 13th homicide of 2020.