Police investigate fatal shooting in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating a murder in New Bedford after a local resident was fatally shot.

The office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III says city police found the victim just before 10 p.m. Tuesday while responding to a reported shooting. The man later died at a local hospital.

Quinn's office identified the man as 41-year-old Ausarmaat Rahotep of New Bedford.

The case is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police.