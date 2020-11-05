Police in western Illinois fatally shoot man who pulled gun

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) — Police in western Illinois shot and killed a 26-year-old man who they said pulled a gun on them, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at at Graham Hospital in Canton, Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines said. His name hasn't been released.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lewistown, Illinois State Police said.

A Fulton County sheriff’s deputy and a Lewistown police officer approached the man, who was wanted on a warrant, the Journal Star reported. The man brandished a weapon and pointed it at the officers, who fired their guns, the sheriff’s office said.

Both officers then administered first aid to the man, who then was transported to the hospital.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

State police are investigating.