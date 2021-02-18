https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Police-in-suburban-St-Louis-say-man-found-15959842.php
Police in suburban St. Louis say man found fatally shot
JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — An 18-year-old suburban St. Louis man has been shot to death, police said.
A County Club Hills officer patrolling an area near Jennings on Wednesday morning found 18-year-old Darren Santiago on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, television station KSDK reported. Santiago was rushed to an area hospital, where he died a short time later.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading a homicide investigation in the case. No suspects had been named or arrests reported by Thursday morning.
