Police in Missouri shoot, wound man accused of pointing gun

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) — Police say detectives have shot and wounded a suspect in suburban St. Louis after he pointed a handgun at them.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that officers who were looking for an armed fugitive attempted to stop a vehicle Monday afternoon, but the driver sped off. After police used tired-deflating stop sticks to disable the vehicle, three people fled.

Police say the two detectives then found the suspect they had been seeking under the back porch of a home and ordered him to show his hands. The release says two officers fired after the suspect displayed a handgun, striking him.

The 26-year-old man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the other two people who had been in the vehicle with him were taken into custody without incident.

Police didn't immediately release the name of the wounded man or why he was wanted. No officers were physically hurt.