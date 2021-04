KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified a woman who died in a house fire in Kansas City that also critically injured a child.

Dora Gamble, 66, and the child were pulled Wednesday afternoon from the burning house on the city’s southeast side, police said. Firefighters were called to the scene by someone who called 911 seeking help, police say in a news release. By the time officers arrived on the scene, firefighters had already found the woman and child inside.