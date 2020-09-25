https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Police-identify-man-killed-in-double-shooting-at-15596627.php
Police identify man killed in double shooting at Salem park
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem police have identified 18-year-old Andrew Rosas as the person shot to death Tuesday night in a park.
An 18-year-old woman who was also shot remains in stable condition at a local hospital, The Statesman Journal reported.
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at Hoover School Park, according to Lt. Debbie Aguilar, a spokesperson with the Salem Police Department.
Authorities are continuing to investigate.
