https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Police-identify-man-fatally-shot-in-car-on-Lenox-15802506.php
Police identify man fatally shot in car on Lenox Avenue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police have released the name of a man who was shot to death in a car on Friday.
Jean Carlos Mercedes, age 27, was sitting in a car on Lenox Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when someone opened fire on the car and killed him, police said.
Police said they are looking for a man who was seen fleeing the scene in a black vehicle. The department is seeking help from anyone with information about the killing.
View Comments