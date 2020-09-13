https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Police-find-mother-son-dead-in-Connecticut-home-15563803.php
Police find mother, son dead in Connecticut home
SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Police in southern Connecticut have identified a mother and son found dead in their home.
Shelton police conducting a welfare check on the home about eight miles west of New Haven on Saturday afternoon found the bodies of 79-year-old Gale Lupe and her 59-year-old son, Michael Kramer.
They were the only occupants of the house at the time, and officials say there is no threat to the public.
Police hadn’t disclosed a cause of death or other details. State police and the state’s attorney’s office were investigating.
View Comments