ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — A woman was found shot to death inside her eastern Iowa home, and police arrested her husband on unrelated charges.

Officers found Jessica Bostrom, 28, dead inside the Eldridge home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, television station WQAD reported. Officials told WQAD that her husband, 34-year-old Shane Bostrom, was arrested on suspicion of various charges unrelated to the death, including several drug violations, misdemeanor child endangerment and felony obstruction.