Police fatally shoot man after chase in northwestern Montana

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities fatally shot a man who opened fire after leading deputies on a chase in northwestern Montana, officials said Tuesday.

Flathead County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a possible homicide outside Kalispell when they encountered the man in a vehicle connected to the death, sheriff's officials said.

The man led officers on a chase to the small Flathead Lake community of Woods Bay, where Lake County authorities used spike strips to stop the vehicle.

The man in the vehicle fired at Flathead County deputies and Montana Highway Patrol officers, who returned fire and killed the man, officials said.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told the Daily Inter Lake that no deputies were injured.

The man’s name has not been released and no additional details were immediately available.

Montana Department of Criminal Investigation officials were investigating. Montana Highway 35 was closed to traffic because of the shooting.