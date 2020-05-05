Police discover 2 bodies inside car in North Carolina woods

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Two bodies were discovered Monday inside of a car that was found in a wooded area in North Carolina, police said.

Wilmington police officers were called to an area near the Cape Fear River after 3 p.m., where they found a grey 2013 Dodge Dart “deep in the woods,” according to a statement from the department.

Investigators could not immediately identify the bodies because of significant decomposition, police said.

WRAL-TV reported that officials confirmed the car was connected to a missing persons case involving two Wilmington women who were last seen April 15. Officials did not comment further.

Police were continuing to investigate.