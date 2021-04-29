Police conduct, choke holds bill heads to Florida governor

3
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A measure that would force law enforcement agencies across Florida examine the use of force, including potentially lethal choke holds, headed to the governor's desk on Thursday — a victory for African American lawmakers who had pleaded for police reforms in the wake of national protests over the treatment of Black people by police.
But even as Black lawmakers savored a legislative triumph, they openly lamented that it may not go far enough to placate the furor that roiled communities after a Minnesota police officer lodged his knee for more than nine minutes against the neck of a Black man named George Floyd.