Police chief behind conspiracy posts apologizes, sees review

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The chief of the Maine Capitol Police has apologized for a string of social media posts over several months that promoted discredited theories about the coronavirus pandemic and the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Chief Russ Gauvin made a series of Facebook posts that reflected conspiracy theories commonly held by far-right extremists. They mocked the use of masks to prevent spread of coronavirus and cast doubt on the fair election of Biden over President Donald Trump.

The posts have since been deleted, Maine Public reported. Gauvin said in a statement that the posts "can be seen as inconsistent with my professional responsibilities."

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said Gauvin's apology is warranted and he is under review.