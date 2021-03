SYLVESTER, Ga. (AP) — A rural southwest Georgia police chief accused of sexual harassment has returned to work after her suspension was overturned and the city of Sylvester reached a $145,000 settlement with her accuser.

Sylvester Police Chief Shawn Urquhart was accused in February of “intolerable sexual harassment and unwanted physical touching” by a 71-year-old employee, WALB-TV reported.