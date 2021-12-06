Police at New Jersey capitol boost COVID rule enforcement

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey State Police stepped up enforcement Monday of a requirement that statehouse visitors show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

Troopers stood guard at entrances around the statehouse complex, including little-used doorways where no state police presence is typically present. Troopers routed visitors — even those with statehouse badges who work in the complex — to a single entrance where they were directed to show vaccination proof and undergo a temperature screening.