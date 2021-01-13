Police arrest second man in killing of nurse in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee have arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a nurse on Interstate 440 last month.

James Edward Cowan, 28, was apprehended Tuesday night at an apartment complex, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Metro Nashville Police.

An arrest warrant was issued last week charging Cowan with criminal homicide in the Dec. 3 slaying of Caitlyn Kaufman, police said. Kaufman, 26, was killed as she drove to work at St. Thomas West Hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Cowan has an attorney.

Devaunte Lewis Hill, 21, was arrested Dec. 11 on a criminal homicide charge in connection with Kaufman’s death.

No motive has been given in the shooting.

A police investigation found that Cowan and Hill know each other and a cell phone analysis puts both men in the area when Kaufman was shot, authorities said.