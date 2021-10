COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Council Bluffs police have announced the arrest of a man who was being sought as a person of interest in the shooting death of a woman in her home last week.

Vaughn White, 28, was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday on a warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said. Police had been seeking White in the shooting death of 24-year-old McKayla Glover of Council Bluffs.