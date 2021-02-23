Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

Stuffed animals and notes of condolences are seen attached to a fence Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, around a dumpster at a Cheyenne, Wyo., apartment complex where a 2-year-old boy was found dead. The toddler's body was found in a dumpster several hours after he was reported missing Friday, Feb. 19. less Stuffed animals and notes of condolences are seen attached to a fence Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, around a dumpster at a Cheyenne, Wyo., apartment complex where a 2-year-old boy was found dead. The toddler's body ... more Photo: Mead Gruver, AP Photo: Mead Gruver, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The boyfriend of a Wyoming woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Wyatt Lamb, 27, was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday. The toddler's body was found a few hours into the effort involving police, firefighters and residents.

Lamb was listed as the boyfriend of Rivera's mother, Kassy Orona, 25, on Orona's Facebook page on Monday but the reference had been deleted Tuesday.

Police arrested Lamb at their apartment Friday evening on suspicion of failing to appear in court and violating parole in a different case, Cheyenne police said in a statement Tuesday.

Investigators have recommended murder and aggravated child abuse charges against him, the statement said.

Lamb remained jailed Tuesday and unavailable for comment. Ericka Smith, his attorney in a previous case, didn't immediately return a phone message Tuesday seeking comment.

Police weren't prepared to disclose additional details about what happened, including how the boy died and got in the dumpster, police department spokeswoman Alexandra Farkas said.

Orona identified herself as the boy's mother on Facebook.

"Every day I wake up and I still just can't accept this. I can't believe I’m never gonna see your beautiful smile ... your little run as I chase you and you chase me back," Orona wrote in a post Tuesday.

Orona's posts didn't include what might have happened to the boy. She didn't return a Facebook message Tuesday seeking comment.