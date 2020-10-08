Police arrest man after 3 shot, wounded outside Topeka hotel

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police announced the arrest of a man following an overnight shooting outside a Topeka hotel that injured three people.

Officers were called around 2:40 a.m. Thursday to a Holiday Inn in north Topeka for a report of a fight, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims gave investigators a description of the shooter and were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said. More than two hours later, police found a third shooting victim, who was also treated for injuries.

Police did not immediately release the identities of those shot.

Police arrested Jacob Reisinger, 20, on suspicion of two counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated battery and criminal damage, according to the release.