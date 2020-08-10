https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Police-Woman-tried-to-steal-ambulance-pulled-15471394.php
Police: Woman tried to steal ambulance; pulled machete
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A woman in Mississippi is accused of attempting to steal an ambulance and charging a paramedic with a machete.
The suspect began driving the vehicle Saturday night in Tupelo as medics were attending to a patient near the ambulance, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.
A paramedic was able to reach into the ambulance and turn off the engine, stopping the woman from driving it. She then exited the vehicle and charged a medic with a machete before running away, said Tupelo police spokesperson Capt. Chuck McDougald.
The suspect was captured by authorities a short time later. There were no injuries, the newspaper reported.
The woman faces misdemeanor charges. Authorities did not immediately identify her.
