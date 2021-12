DEER PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend’s mother to death during an altercation Thursday at a Long Island home, police said. The ex-boyfriend was also wounded, but his injuries were not considered life threatening, police said.

Shaquela Titley, 30, was held overnight at a Suffolk County police station and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on a murder charge. Online court records didn’t list a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.